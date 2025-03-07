



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has been instrumental in India's pursuit of self-reliance in defence technology since its inception in 1958. Despite notable achievements such as the Agni and Prithvi missile systems and the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS, DRDO has faced significant challenges due to frequent delays in delivering critical military platforms and technologies.





These delays have direct operational consequences, impacting India's ability to respond effectively to security threats. For instance, the Indian Air Force operates with only 31 fighter squadrons, well below the sanctioned strength of 42 needed to counter threats from China and Pakistan.





A comprehensive audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India revealed that out of 178 high-priority projects reviewed, 119 failed to meet their original deadlines. Some projects experienced delays of up to 500% beyond their initial timelines, leading to cost overruns and necessitating the continued procurement of critical weapons and systems from foreign suppliers.





The CAG report also highlighted "abnormal delays" in project initiation and sanctioning, which forced the defence forces to either import key technologies or do without them.





Key projects such as the Kaveri engine program and the TEJAS MK-2 fighter jet have faced significant setbacks. The Kaveri engine, intended to power indigenous fighter aircraft, failed to meet specifications, leading to continued reliance on foreign engines. The TEJAS MK-2's development has been marred by multiple schedule revisions, with its first prototype now expected by the end of 2025.





Additionally, indigenous Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) programs and the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) have lagged behind global advancements, further exacerbating operational readiness issues.





To address these challenges, DRDO has initiated reforms aimed at improving project management and execution efficiency. These include increased internal oversight, frequent project reviews, enhanced collaboration with end-users, and revised financial delegation mechanisms.





However, the effectiveness of these reforms remains to be seen. The Indian defence sector is also exploring partnerships with the private sector to enhance innovation and reduce bureaucratic hurdles, emphasizing the need for a faster acquisition cycle and a more integrated approach to defence development.





Despite these efforts, DRDO's delays continue to pose significant risks to India's operational readiness in an evolving security landscape.





