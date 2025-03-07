



by Sumeet Jain





Introduction: The Reckoning Has Begun





Donald Trump’s return to power is not just a presidency—it’s a reckoning. And while Trump swears to "defend America against domestic enemies," we must ask ourselves: where does India stand in this lesson? Before we dive in, let’s address the elephant in the room: to those pseudo-liberal elites and woke Indians who have spent years ridiculing Trump, do you still not see how blind you’ve been? Or will you wait another four years for the world to confirm what’s already painfully obvious?





Trump isn’t playing the usual political game; he’s rewriting the rules, exposing the rot, and forcing America to face its demons. And, to be blunt, Prime Minister Modi could learn a thing or two from Trump’s unapologetic boldness. Let’s break it all down, with sarcasm and a dose of reality.





Trump’s Masterstroke: Blasting Through The Leftist Façade





From the moment Trump took office, he hasn’t just been fighting Democrats; he’s dismantling an entire system. Remember his inauguration speech? “The golden era of America begins today.” Right in front of the Clintons, Obamas, and Bidens, Trump delivered a roast so brutal it left them squirming in their seats. And rightly so.





For years, these so-called champions of democracy built an empire of wars, corruption, and policies designed to line their own pockets. Sound familiar? Isn’t this exactly what the Congress regimes did to India for decades? The parallels are uncanny: corrupt ecosystems thriving at the expense of ordinary citizens, while the media shields these elites with biased reporting.





But Trump, unlike any leader before, has taken the system head-on. He’s not just calling out his opponents; he’s burning down the house they built. His 200 executive orders, signed within minutes of taking office, weren’t just paperwork—they were symbolic headshots to the establishment.





Takeaway-1: Crush The Ecosystem, Not Just The Opposition





Here’s the real lesson for Modi. It’s not enough to win elections and defeat rivals at the ballot box. The real challenge is to destroy the termite-ridden ecosystem they’ve left behind. Trump’s policies on illegal immigration, border security, and wokeism are a masterclass in bold governance.





Take his deployment of the army to the southern border to combat illegal immigrants—millions of them—and build that wall. Now, imagine if Modi did the same with illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya migrants in India. Instead of endless debates, committees, and protests, imagine bulldozers clearing out these threats to national security. It’s time for India to stop hesitating and start acting.





Takeaway-2: The Leader’s Role Is Bigger Than Governance





A great leader isn’t just a manager of the economy and military; they’re the protector of a nation’s soul. Trump understands this. He’s fighting not just for America’s security but for its cultural and moral identity. He’s taken on wokeism, leftist ideologies, and cancel culture—diseases that have infected the West and are slowly creeping into India.





This is where Modi must step up. Sure, he’s done remarkable work with economic policies, infrastructure, and international relations. But the internal enemies—the termites destroying India from within—still roam free. The judiciary remains untouchable, the media brazenly anti-national, and the urban Naxals continue their war against the Indian state. Modi needs to adopt a Yogi Adityanath-like approach: ruthless, unapologetic, and effective.





Be Bold Like Trump: Lessons For PM Modi





Trump is setting a template that PM Modi must adopt. Here’s how:





1. Call Out The Judiciary: Trump openly shames biased judges and pliant courts. In India, the judiciary is a sacred cow, shielded from criticism even when it undermines democracy. Modi must stop tiptoeing around this issue and demand accountability.





2. Fight Fire With Fire: Trump doesn’t play nice with his enemies; he destroys them. Modi must stop worrying about optics and start using the Congress Party’s own tactics against them. Out-of-the-box methods are the need of the hour, whether it’s tackling urban Naxals, corrupt politicians, or separatists.





3. Control the Narrative: The American media despises Trump, and he relishes it. He uses their hatred to fuel his supporters. Modi should do the same. The Indian media, especially the likes of ABP, The Hindu, The Wire and left-leaning platforms, will never support him. Why play nice? Expose their biases at every turn.





The Media Meltdown: A Trump Classic





Speaking of media, did you catch how US outlets nit-picked every tiny detail of Trump’s inauguration? From Melania’s hat to Trump’s hand gestures, their desperation was hilarious. It’s no different in India. Every policy, every decision by Modi, is dissected by the same ecosystem that thrived under Congress rule.





And yet, the markets don’t lie. Just as Trump’s press conference announcing a $500 billion investment in AI-Stargate was met with skeptical media coverage, India’s economic growth under Modi is ignored or downplayed. The same “experts” who mocked Trump now scramble to explain his successes. Similarly, Modi’s critics, who laughed at initiatives like Make in India, are left eating their words as the world recognises India’s rise.





On Tariffs And H-1B Visas: Don’t Fall For Media Spin





The media loves to paint Trump as anti-India, pointing to tariffs and visa restrictions. But let’s not be naïve. Trump is a businessman at heart, and he knows India’s value. Tariffs are part of his negotiation strategy, not an attack on India. Look at the facts: the first talks held under Trump 2.0 were with India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. And let’s not forget Trump’s warm ties with Modi, or the “Howdy Modi” event.





India will be a top priority for Trump, unlike the duplicity and regime-change games we’ve seen from the Democrats. Expect major collaborations in technology, defense, and trade. The H-1B visa issue? It’s about restructuring, not rejection. Smart Indians will always be in demand in the US.





A Final Word of Advice For PM Modi





It’s time to stop playing it safe. Modi has the mandate, the vision, and the support of millions. What he needs now is Trump’s killer instinct. The next few years will define whether Modi’s legacy is one of cautious governance or bold, transformative leadership. India’s enemies—both external and internal—won’t wait. It’s time to act decisively.





As Trump said, “The golden era begins today.” For India, that golden era can begin too, but only if Modi is willing to learn from Trump and embrace the power of unapologetic, bold leadership.





The clock is ticking.





Sumeet Jain is a defence analyst. This essay reflects author's opinions alone







