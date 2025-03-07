



France is considering opening a new assembly line for the Rafale fighter jet in India to manage anticipated large orders from the country. Dassault Aviation, the manufacturer of the Rafale, is assessing this possibility as part of its strategy to increase production capacity. CEO Éric Trappier stated that India is preparing major orders, and establishing a final assembly line there would help absorb the new workload.





The move is driven by India's expected procurement of additional Rafale-M carrier-based fighters and potential follow-up orders from the Indian Air Force.





Dassault is currently ramping up its Rafale production rate from two to three aircraft per month, with plans to reach four or even five depending on future orders.





The company delivered 36 Rafales to India under a previous contract and is now exploring further collaborations, including the production of the new Rafale F5 variant.





This advanced variant will feature more powerful engines, enhanced survivability, and improved data links, along with the capability to deploy a large unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV).





Establishing an assembly line in India aligns with New Delhi's "Make in India" initiative, which aims to boost domestic manufacturing. It would also provide economic benefits by leveraging India's lower labour costs and potentially circumventing European supply chain bottlenecks.





Setting up a Rafale assembly line in India offers several key benefits for both Dassault Aviation and India:

Economic Benefits And Cost Reduction

Lower Labour Costs: India's labour costs are significantly lower than those in Europe, which can help reduce production expenses by leveraging local workforce advantages. Long-term Cost Savings: Establishing local production facilities can lead to lower maintenance and upgrade costs over time, as India would have the capability to perform these tasks domestically.

Strategic Advantages

Enhanced Defence Ecosystem: The assembly line would contribute to building a stronger indigenous defence manufacturing sector in India, aligning with the "Make in India" initiative.

Operational Readiness: Local production and maintenance capabilities would enable faster turnaround times for repairs and upgrades, enhancing the operational readiness of the Indian Air Force.

Technological And Industrial Benefits

Technology Transfer: Dassault would transfer technology and production knowledge to Indian companies, enhancing local capabilities and fostering deeper industrial partnerships.

Job Creation: The establishment of an assembly line would create jobs and stimulate economic growth in the region where it is located.

Supply Chain And Production Efficiency

Supply Chain Optimisation: An Indian assembly line could help circumvent European supply chain bottlenecks, ensuring smoother production processes.

Increased Production Capacity: By establishing a new assembly line, Dassault can increase its overall production capacity to meet rising global demand for the Rafale.





For India, this partnership promises jobs, technology transfer, and a stronger indigenous defence ecosystem, which is crucial as the Indian Air Force seeks to modernize its fleet.





Contract negotiations are underway for the acquisition of Rafale Marine fighters by the Indian Navy, which could further solidify Dassault's presence in India.





The potential collaboration between Dassault and India marks a significant step in bolstering India's defence capabilities and positioning the country as a major player in global defence manufacturing.





