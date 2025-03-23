



Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has announced that Armenia is keenly interested in acquiring defence equipment from India.





"Armenia is placing significant emphasis on strengthening its defence sector, particularly in light of ongoing regional security concerns," reports, citing Mirzoyan's recent





However, Mirzoyan was quick to clarify that these acquisitions are not aimed at undermining the interests of any third parties.





"Armenia is focused on building a strong defence infrastructure, and we do not intend for these purchases to affect the interests of any other countries," said Mirzoyan, reinforcing Armenia's desire for peaceful cooperation while bolstering its defence capabilities.





Numerous media outlets have reported on Armenia's interest in a variety of Indian-made military equipment, such as multiple rocket launch systems (MLRS), howitzers, air defence systems, and other advanced technologies. While these reports have been consistent, official confirmation from Yerevan regarding the specifics of the purchases remains absent.





Armenia has become a major purchaser of Indian weapons. The total acquisitions reach $600 million in 2024-2025.





Armenia has acquired a range of military equipment from India, including artillery systems, Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers, small arms, ammunition, and explosives. The country is eager to enhance its defence capabilities through continued collaboration with India. In 2020, Armenia purchased four Swathi weapon detection radars from India. Additionally, Armenia is prioritizing the training of its military personnel in India.





The Armenian FM also expressed his country's desire to pursue observer status in the BRICS group.





Mirzoyan highlighted Armenia’s previous participation in both BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), underlining the country's interest in deepening its engagement with these influential international organizations.





“We are still interested in obtaining observer status in BRICS and exploring what opportunities such cooperation could offer for our region,” Mirzoyan stated.





