



China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) has begun deploying the Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool 'DeepSeek' for non-combat support functions, particularly in military hospitals. This initiative aims to assist medical personnel in formulating treatment plans while emphasizing patient privacy and data security. The AI utilizes open-source large language models (LLMs) and is being implemented across various PLA hospitals, the People's Armed Police (PAP), and national defence mobilisation units, as reported by the South China Morning Post.





Earlier this month, the PLA Central Theatre Command's general hospital announced the "embedded deployment" of DeepSeek's R1-70B LLM, designed to offer treatment plan suggestions to doctors. The hospital assured that all patient data would be securely stored and processed on local servers, a practice mirrored in other PLA medical facilities, including the elite PLA General Hospital in Beijing, known as "301 Hospital," which serves senior officials and military officers and handles sensitive personal data.





While the PLA is investing significantly in modernisation, it has also cautioned its forces against over-reliance on AI for battlefield decision-making, emphasizing that AI should serve as a supportive tool rather than a replacement for human judgment. This perspective was articulated in a January article from the People's Liberation Army Daily, which highlighted the need for AI to enhance rather than replace human agency in military operations.





DeepSeek's introduction has garnered attention not only for its capabilities but also for its cost-effectiveness, utilizing less computational power compared to established AI models like ChatGPT. Analysts anticipate that such AI models will eventually find applications in battlefield intelligence and decision-making processes.





In addition to medical applications, DeepSeek is being integrated into various sectors within China, including healthcare, manufacturing, and urban development. Some units of the PAP have started using DeepSeek for daily physical training and psychological counseling, demonstrating its versatility beyond military contexts.





Experts suggest that by initially deploying LLMs in non-combat scenarios, the PLA can address technical challenges before advancing to more sensitive military applications. This approach allows for controlled experimentation with AI technologies in settings where outcomes can be monitored closely. The integration of AI into military functions is seen as part of a broader strategy to enhance combat capabilities through advanced technology, including improved drone tactics and battlefield decision-making support.





DeepSeek represents a significant step in China's efforts to modernize its military infrastructure by leveraging artificial intelligence while maintaining stringent standards for data security and patient privacy.





PTI







