



Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati have developed innovative AI-powered robots aimed at enhancing border surveillance.





This initiative, led by the startup Da Spatio Rhobotique Laboratory Pvt. Ltd (DSRL), focuses on providing continuous real-time monitoring capabilities across challenging terrains.





The robots have garnered recognition from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for their potential integration into India's defence infrastructure, with the Indian Army currently conducting field trials to assess their effectiveness.





According to Arnab Kumar Barman, CEO of DSRL, these autonomous robots surpass traditional security measures, which often rely on drones and stationary cameras. They are designed to navigate difficult terrains and adapt to various environmental conditions, ensuring 24/7 vigilance.





The robots feature advanced capabilities such as seamless pole traversal, adaptive obstacle navigation, and AI-driven reconnaissance, marking a significant advancement in border protection and critical infrastructure surveillance.





Keyur Sorathia, Head of the Technology Incubation Centre at IIT-Guwahati, highlighted that this groundbreaking innovation represents a strategic move towards strengthening national security through indigenous technology.





The AI-driven robotic system is expected to counter modern threats, including rogue drones and infiltration attempts, thereby fortifying India's frontiers with home-grown solutions.





This development aligns with India's broader vision of self-reliance in defence technology and reflects the transformative potential of deep-tech start-ups in enhancing national defence capabilities.





Agencies







