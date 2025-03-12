



The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has banned two Jammu and Kashmir-based groups, the Awami Action Committee (AAC) and the Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen (JKIM), for five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.





The AAC, led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and the JKIM, led by Masroor Abbas Ansari, have been accused of engaging in anti-national activities and supporting terrorism.





According to the MHA, both groups have been involved in promoting secessionist ideologies and spreading anti-India propaganda, which are deemed prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty, and security of India.





The AAC, in particular, has been accused of mobilising funds for unlawful activities, including supporting separatist and terrorist groups in Jammu and Kashmir.





The group has also been involved in promoting hatred against the government and encouraging the use of arms to separate Jammu and Kashmir from India. Similarly, the JKIM has been accused of raising funds for separatist and terrorist operations, promoting public unrest, and advocating for armed struggle against the Indian state.





The ban was imposed after considering the serious threat these organizations pose to India's territorial integrity and security. Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized that these groups incite law and order situations, posing a threat to the country's unity and integrity.





The ban will remain in effect for five years, as per the notifications issued by the MHA. This move is part of the government's efforts to curb anti-national activities and ensure national security in the region.





