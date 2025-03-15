



The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for executing 214 hostages in Balochistan, attributing the tragic outcome to Pakistan's refusal to negotiate. According to Jeeyand Baloch, the spokesperson for the BLA, the group had issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Pakistan, demanding the exchange of prisoners of war.





However, Pakistan's failure to respond led to the deaths of the hostages, as the BLA alleged that Pakistan displayed "stubbornness and military arrogance" by avoiding serious negotiations.





The BLA justified its actions under international law, claiming that Pakistan's refusal to negotiate left them with no choice. The rebel group accused the Pakistani state of using its personnel as "fuel for war" instead of saving their lives, resulting in the execution of the hostages.





The BLA also paid tribute to its fighters who were killed during the operation, describing them as "martyrs," and claimed that Pakistani forces suffered heavy casualties in an ambush during a rescue attempt.





The Pakistani military has disputed the BLA's claims, stating that the Jaffar Express clearance operation was successfully completed, with 33 rebels killed and many hostages freed.





However, the BLA refuted this, asserting that the battle is ongoing and that Pakistani forces are struggling to retrieve their dead personnel.





The BLA also challenged Pakistani authorities to allow independent observers into the conflict zone, suggesting that the army's reluctance to do so indicates their defeat.





ANI







