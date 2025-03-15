



As Holi, the vibrant Festival of Colours, approaches, foreign diplomats around the world are extending warm greetings and celebrating this joyous occasion.





In India, embassies such as the Embassy of Japan have been actively participating in Holi festivities, embracing the spirit of joy, unity, and friendship that the festival embodies.





Philip Green, Australia's High Commissioner to India and Ambassador to Bhutan, shared his wishes - "Wishing all my Indian friends a colourful and happy Holi!"





The German Ambassador to India and Bhutan, Philipp Ackermann, extended warm wishes, posting, "Happy Holi to all of you, from the German Embassy!"





Similarly, the Israeli Embassy shared its enthusiasm, stating, "We LOVE Holi. Watch our diplomats celebrate Holi." The festival's infectious energy was felt across diplomatic circles, as officials embraced the tradition with excitement.





Meanwhile, Naor Gilon, former Israeli Ambassador to India, fondly recalled past Holi celebrations, writing, "There are many things that we miss about India. Playing Holi is undoubtedly high on our list. Happy Holi to all our Indian friends."





ONO Keiichi, Ambassador of Japan to India and Bhutan, also joined in the festivities, sharing, "Holi Hai! We celebrated the festival of colours at the Embassy of Japan in India, embracing joy, unity, and friendship. Wishing everyone a Happy Holi!"





Diplomats have been sharing messages of goodwill, wishing everyone a Happy Holi and highlighting the importance of this celebration in fostering cultural exchange and understanding.





The festival, which marks the arrival of spring and the triumph of good over evil, is celebrated with great enthusiasm globally, as people come together to play with colours, share traditional sweets, and strengthen bonds of friendship and community.





In addition to diplomatic circles, Holi is also being celebrated by international communities and individuals worldwide. The festival's message of love, care, and happiness resonates deeply, making it a time for people to connect with each other and celebrate life's vibrant colours.





As Holi festivities unfold, social media platforms are filled with colourful wishes, images, and quotes, further amplifying the festive spirit across borders.





This year, Holi celebrations in 2025 have been particularly vibrant, with many countries and cultures embracing the festival's universal themes of unity and joy.





ANI







