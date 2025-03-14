



On March 12, 2025, a joint operation by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the CRPF Srinagar resulted in the apprehension of two suspects with arms and ammunition in Bandipora, a district in north Kashmir.





The operation was initiated based on specific intelligence inputs and took place along the Gandbal-Hajin Road. During the search, the security forces recovered a pistol, a pistol magazine, two hand grenades, an AK rifle magazine, ammunition, and other war-like stores from the suspects.





The Indian Army's Chinar Corps announced the details of the operation on the micro-blogging platform X, stating that further investigation by the police is underway.





This operation highlights the ongoing efforts by security forces to counter militant activities in the region. The Kashmir conflict, which involves territorial disputes between India and Pakistan, has led to heightened security measures in areas like Bandipora.





The arrest of these suspects and the recovery of weapons underscore the continued vigilance required to maintain peace and security in Jammu and Kashmir. The region has seen numerous such operations aimed at curbing terrorist activities and ensuring public safety.





Agencies







