



The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a separatist group seeking independence for Balochistan from Pakistan, recently hijacked the Jaffar Express train in Balochistan.





The rebels claimed to have taken 214 hostages and issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Pakistani government, demanding the release of Baloch political prisoners in exchange for the hostages' safety.





According to the BLA, since their demands were not met, they executed all 214 hostages after the deadline expired.





However, Pakistani officials disputed this claim, stating that they had rescued 354 hostages and killed 33 rebels during the operation.





The officials also denied any evidence of additional hostages being taken by the BLA.





The hijacking occurred on March 11, 2025, when the BLA detonated explosives on the railway tracks and opened fire on the train, which was travelling from Quetta to Peshawar[3]. The attack resulted in significant casualties, with at least 64 people killed, including 23 soldiers and all 33 attackers[3]. The BLA's actions are part of a long-standing insurgency in Balochistan, driven by grievances over decades of perceived marginalization by the Pakistani state.





Pakistani authorities have accused neighbouring countries, including India and Afghanistan, of supporting the insurgents, although both countries have denied these allegations.





The situation highlights the ongoing tensions and violence in Balochistan, a resource-rich region with a history of separatist movements.





Despite the BLA's claims of executing hostages, there is no concrete evidence to support these assertions, and the Pakistani military maintains that most hostages were rescued during their operation.





HT News







