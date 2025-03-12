



The hostage crisis in Balochistan's Bolan district has escalated as the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) issued a 48-hour ultimatum demanding the release of forcibly disappeared activists and detained resistance fighters. The group has threatened to execute ten Pakistani hostages in retaliation for drone strikes and artillery shelling by Pakistani forces.





The crisis began on Tuesday when BLA fighters hijacked the Jaffar Express, taking over 200 hostages, including military and intelligence personnel, while reportedly releasing civilian passengers safely.





In a media statement, BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch accused Pakistan's military of "irresponsible and foolish military aggression," claiming that drone strikes targeted BLA positions near the hijacked train.





He warned that further military intervention would result in the immediate execution of hostages and destruction of the train. Pakistani authorities have yet to respond officially to these threats, although military sources claim that at least 13 rebels were killed during rescue operations. These reports remain unverified, with the BLA denying any casualties among its fighters.





The situation highlights the ongoing tensions in Balochistan, where separatist groups like the BLA have long sought independence and accuse Pakistan of exploiting the region's resources while suppressing dissent. The crisis underscores the growing instability in the province, exacerbated by decades of insurgency and human rights concerns.





