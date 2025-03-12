



US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is set to attend a significant conference of intelligence chiefs in New Delhi, India, as part of her multi-nation tour of the Indo-Pacific region. This visit marks her first high-level trip to India since assuming her role in the second Trump administration.





Gabbard will be joined by intelligence chiefs from Quad countries such as Australia and Japan, as well as prominent G7 nations. The gathering, scheduled for March 16-17, is typically held on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue, a major think tank event organized by the Observer Research Foundation and the Ministry of External Affairs.





Gabbard's visit is expected to focus on enhancing intelligence-sharing, defence cooperation, and regional security between India and the US, particularly in the Indo-Pacific. This region is a key area of concern for both nations due to stability and security issues.





Gabbard has been a strong advocate for India and has previously spoken about issues affecting Hindus in Pakistan and Bangladesh.





Her trip will also include stops in Japan, Thailand, and a brief visit to France before returning to Washington, D.C.





The conference will be hosted by India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and chiefs of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) and Intelligence Bureau. Gabbard is likely to address the Raisina Dialogue and hold a one-on-one meeting with NSA Doval, further solidifying bilateral ties.





This meeting comes after her recent interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington, where they discussed aspects of the India-US friendship.





The gathering of intelligence chiefs will also include participants from Canada, West Asia, and Russia, highlighting the global scope of the discussions.





ET News







