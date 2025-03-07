



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Mauritius next week, marking his first trip to the island nation since 2015. The visit, scheduled for March 11-12, 2025, is at the invitation of Mauritian Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam.





During his two-day state visit, PM Modi will serve as the chief guest at Mauritius's National Day celebrations on March 12, which commemorates the country's independence from British rule in 1968 and its transition to a republic in 1992.





A contingent of Indian defence forces will participate in the celebrations, accompanied by a ship from the Indian Navy.





PM Modi's visit highlights the strong historical and cultural ties between India and Mauritius, where nearly 70% of the population is of Indian origin.





The visit will also include meetings with senior Mauritian officials, including the President and Prime Minister, as well as interactions with the Indian-origin community.





Additionally, PM Modi will inaugurate several projects built with Indian assistance, such as the Civil Service College and the Area Health Centre.





This visit is significant as it underscores the close relationship between India and Mauritius, which is a key partner in the Indian Ocean region. India has consistently supported Mauritius's sovereignty claims, including over the Chagos archipelago.





The visit will further strengthen bilateral ties across various sectors, reinforcing India's commitment to its Vision SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region).





PTI







