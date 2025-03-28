



The Indian Army is raising the 72 Infantry Division under the Leh-based 14 Corps, also known as the Fire and Fury Corps, to reinforce security in Eastern Ladakh. This move is part of a broader strategy to bolster defences along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, particularly after the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.





The 72 Infantry Division was approved in 2017 for the 17 Mountain Strike Corps (MSC) and was initially planned to be based in Pathankot for operations in Eastern Ladakh. At that time, the MSC only had one division, the 59 Division, which focused on areas under Eastern Command.





Following heightened tensions with China after the Galwan Valley clash, operational strategies were revised. The division was repositioned under Northern Command and permanently stationed in Eastern Ladakh. This decision reflects a shift in focus toward strengthening India's northern borders.





Structure And Deployment





The headquarters of the 72 Division is being established with an initial complement of 25 officers, 30 Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs), and 112 Jawans. This is not an expansion of manpower but a reorganisation of existing resources.





A brigade headquarters has already been deployed in Eastern Ladakh, while other elements are undergoing specialized training for high-altitude warfare.





The division will operate alongside the existing 3 Infantry Division to enhance operational readiness and rapid response capabilities. It will eventually replace the Uniform Force currently deployed in Eastern Ladakh, allowing the latter to return to its base in Reasi, Jammu.





The redeployment of forces to Ladakh initially weakened security in Jammu, leading to increased terrorist activity from Pakistan-based groups. To address this, additional forces were redeployed to counter these threats.





This restructuring highlights India's proactive approach to addressing evolving security challenges along its northern borders while ensuring strategic depth and preparedness against potential threats from China.





Agencies







