



The recent hijacking of the Jaffar Express in Balochistan has starkly highlighted Pakistan's failing strategy in the region. On March 11, 2025, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) derailed the train, which was travelling from Quetta to Peshawar, and took control of it in the Mashkaf region of Bolan, Balochistan.





The BLA claimed responsibility for the attack, stating it was a direct response to decades of oppression by Pakistan in the region. The group released civilian passengers, including women and children, but held over 200 Pakistani military and intelligence personnel as hostages, demanding a prisoner exchange for Baloch political prisoners.





The incident underscores the long-running insurgency in Balochistan, where the Baloch people have been demanding self-determination, an end to enforced disappearances, and a halt to resource exploitation.





Despite these grievances, Pakistan has consistently refused to engage in dialogue, instead opting for military operations. This approach has emboldened the BLA, leading to increasingly bold attacks. In the past, similar hostage situations have ended with Pakistan launching military operations rather than negotiating, as seen in the case of Colonel Laeq Naik in 2022.





The Jaffar Express hijacking ended after a day-long stand-off, with Pakistani security forces killing all insurgents and rescuing over 300 hostages. However, reports indicate that several hostages were killed during the operation. The BLA had threatened to execute hostages if military operations continued, but Pakistan refused to negotiate, leading to a confrontation that resulted in significant casualties.





The incident has raised concerns about the escalating violence in Balochistan and the need for a more nuanced approach to address the region's grievances.





Pakistan's military claimed a successful operation, but the incident has exposed the limitations of its strategy in Balochistan. The ongoing insurgency and the BLA's ability to carry out such attacks suggest that Pakistan's current approach is not effective in quelling the separatist movement. The international community's continued indifference to this conflict may lead to further escalation of violence in the region.





Grievances of The Baloch People

The Baloch people have several key grievances that have contributed to the ongoing insurgency in Balochistan. These grievances can be summarised as follows:

Balochistan faces high levels of poverty and unemployment, with more than 60% of the population living below the poverty line. The region has the lowest participation in education and limited access to healthcare services compared to other provinces in Pakistan. Many lack access to basic necessities like clean water and electricity, with only a small percentage having access to these services.

Despite being rich in natural resources such as gas, coal, and minerals, the Baloch people do not benefit from these resources. Instead, they are exploited for the benefit of other regions. The lack of fair distribution of resources has exacerbated feelings of injustice and resentment.

The Baloch people have faced enforced disappearances and human rights abuses, which have fuelled mistrust and anger towards the government. The Baloch feel under represented in political processes and have limited opportunities for self-governance.

The Baloch people have distinct cultural and ethnic identities that are often marginalized or ignored by the central government, leading to feelings of alienation.

These grievances have led to a deep-seated distrust between the Baloch people and the Pakistani government, contributing to ongoing separatist movements and militancy in the region.



