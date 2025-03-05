



Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking, has successfully delivered the 49th unit of the Weapon Locating Radar (WLR-Plains) – SWATHI to the Indian Army ahead of schedule.





This milestone marks a significant step in India's defence self-reliance efforts, as the radar was developed indigenously in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) laboratory LRDE.





The handover ceremony took place at the Central Ordnance Depot (COD)-Agra, where Brigadier RR Yadav received the symbolic key from Hemalatha BJ, General Manager (Military Radar), BEL-Bangalore. The event was attended by senior officials from the Indian Army, BEL, and DRDO.





The SWATHI WLR is a crucial asset for the Indian Army, enhancing combat effectiveness by detecting and locating hostile artillery weapons in real-time with high accuracy.





This capability enables precise counter-strikes, making it a force multiplier in military operations. Since 2015, BEL has received multiple orders for both the plains and mountain variants of the WLR, further strengthening the Indian Army's operational capabilities.





The SWATHI WLR boasts over 85% indigenous content, aligning with the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative. It leverages a robust supply chain within India, including contributions from Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).





The radar has consistently surpassed performance benchmarks and successfully completed rigorous acceptance tests before delivery. This achievement underscores the success of India's indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities and reinforces the country's commitment to self-reliance in defence technology.





PSU News







