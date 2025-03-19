



The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) announced the "successful completion" of Operation Dar-e-Bolan, a large-scale military campaign conducted from January 29 to 31, 2024, in Balochistan.





The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has reported significant achievements in its operations against the Pakistani military, claiming a two-phase campaign that began with the capture of Mach City in February 2024 and escalated with the attack on the Jalar Express in March 2025.





According to BLA statements, the first phase concluded successfully with the group asserting control over Mach City, where they reportedly engaged in fierce confrontations with security forces, inflicting heavy casualties.





The BLA claimed that over 354 security personnel were killed during these operations, with more than 100 others injured and 214 taken hostage during the second phase of their campaign, which included the hijacking of the Jalar Express train.





BLA stated, "Demonstrating its military prowess, combat skills and intelligence superiority Baloch Liberation Army targeted a convoy of eight Pakistani army buses in Noshki, except Bolan in a VBIED Fidayeen attack and ambushed the targets. More than 90 army personnel were eliminated, and dozens were wounded in this attack."





"Thus, in just one-week BLA eliminated over 354 enemy personnel and wounded more than 100 while also shooting down a drone reflecting the success of the Baloch resistance force against the enemy's modern military technology," it added.





The attack on the Jalar Express occurred on March 11, 2025, when BLA militants ambushed the train, detonating explosives and taking hostages. The Pakistani military responded with a counter-operation that reportedly resulted in the deaths of all 33 attackers and the rescue of most hostages. However, conflicting reports emerged regarding casualties; while the BLA claimed extensive losses for Pakistani forces, military officials disputed these figures, stating that only a fraction of personnel were killed and emphasising their successful recovery efforts.





As tensions continue to escalate in Balochistan, the BLA's actions reflect a broader insurgency aimed at gaining autonomy for the region. The group's claims of significant military victories and hostage situations highlight the ongoing conflict between Baloch separatists and state forces, underscoring a volatile situation that remains unresolved.





The operation involved 385 BLA fighters, including 12 Fedayeen (self-sacrificers), and targeted Pakistani security forces across a 70-kilometre radius, including strategic locations like the town of Mach and highway NH-65. The BLA claimed to have killed 78 Pakistani personnel during the operation, including Frontier Corps members, SSG commandos, and police officers.





The group emphasised its ability to hold territory for two days and accused the Pakistani military of resorting to misinformation to cover up its losses.





On March 16, 2025, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) launched another deadly attack on a convoy of eight buses carrying Pakistani Army personnel in Noshki, Balochistan. The assault was executed by the BLA's Majeed Brigade using a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED), which resulted in the destruction of one bus and reportedly led to the deaths of 90 Pakistani soldiers, according to the BLA's claims. Following the explosion, the BLA's Fateh Squad ambushed the convoy, systematically targeting and neutralising personnel in one of the remaining buses.





The BLA's official statement accused the Pakistani military of fabricating casualty figures to downplay their losses. They claimed this operation was a response to recent military actions against them and highlighted their intent to liberate Balochistan from what they describe as occupying forces.





In contrast, Pakistani authorities have reported ridiculously significantly lower casualty figures, stating that only five paramilitary troops were killed and several others injured during the incident. They characterized the attack as a suicide bombing followed by gunfire from insurgents. The BLA's recent actions, including this attack and a prior hijacking of a passenger train, reflect an escalation in their operational tactics, indicating a shift towards more coordinated assaults against military targets.





The aftermath of this attack has heightened tensions in Balochistan, with both sides engaging in a war of narratives regarding the scale and impact of the violence.





The BLA highlighted two objectives for the operation: demonstrating its capacity to liberate areas from Pakistani forces and sending a message to international entities about its readiness to collaborate against mutual adversaries. Despite heavy fighting, the group reported minimal casualties on its side, losing only one fighter outside of the Fedayeen.





The BLA also criticized Pakistan's refusal to engage in negotiations or acknowledge atrocities in Balochistan, asserting that repression strengthens resistance rather than eliminating it.





The operation reflects a broader shift in the BLA's tactics, evolving from sporadic attacks to complex multi-day offensives capable of disrupting Pakistan's control over Balochistan. This transformation underscores the growing strength and organization of the insurgency, which Islamabad continues to dismiss as terrorism while downplaying its defeats.





ANI







