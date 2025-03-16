



On March 15, 2025, a Chinese Navy J-15 fighter jet, known as the "Flying Shark," crashed during a routine training exercise near Jialai Town, Lingao County, in Hainan Province.





The incident occurred at approximately 1:30 p.m. local time. Fortunately, the pilot successfully ejected and parachuted to safety, avoiding any harm. There were no reports of casualties or property damage on the ground, as the aircraft crashed in an open area.





The J-15 is China's premier carrier-based fighter jet, developed by the Shenyang Aircraft Corporation. It was reverse-engineered from an unfinished prototype of the Russian Su-33 fighter jet, which China acquired from Ukraine in the early 2000s.





The J-15, an unauthorised copy of Russian Su-33 design, has been a cornerstone of China's naval aviation ambitions since entering service in 2013, enhancing the country's capability to project power from its aircraft carriers.





Early footage suggests that the crash might have occurred during landing, as the aircraft was in a slow descent with its landing gear extended and was seen in a nose-down, tail-up position. The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Southern Theatre Command Navy.





Despite the incident, the successful ejection of the pilot highlights the rigorous safety protocols in place for naval aviation operations.





This incident underscores the risks associated with advanced carrier-based operations and emphasizes the importance of ongoing efforts to enhance safety and reliability in naval aviation assets.





The J-15 plays a critical role in supporting missions involving air superiority, naval strike, and ground attack roles, making it a vital component of China's naval capabilities.





