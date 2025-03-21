



Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan recently expressed significant concerns regarding the slow pace of India's defence procurement processes, which he believes hampers the military's ability to effectively integrate new technologies.





Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue 2025, Chauhan highlighted that the existing procurement procedures are so sluggish that they make it challenging for the armed forces to adopt technology at the necessary rate, potentially compromising operational readiness.





His remarks coincide with the Indian government's initiative to streamline acquisition timelines, as it has declared 2025 as the "Year of Reforms."





This initiative identifies nine key areas for intervention, including simplifying procurement procedures and establishing integrated theatre commands aimed at optimizing military resources for future conflicts. The push for reform reflects a broader commitment to transforming India's armed forces into a more agile and technologically advanced entity.





Chauhan emphasised the urgency of accelerating technology induction, stating, “We cannot afford a widening technological gap with our adversaries.”





He pointed out that while technology plays a crucial role in modern warfare, it cannot replace the need for well-trained soldiers on the ground. He noted that technology is an enabler but stressed that effective training and personnel readiness remain critical challenges.





Additionally, he addressed the evolving nature of warfare, which includes threats such as disinformation that could exploit societal divisions within India.





Chauhan underscored that absorbing new technologies and training personnel to utilize them effectively are essential to counter these challenges and ensure military preparedness in both conventional and hybrid warfare scenarios.





Agencies







