



India is closely monitoring Chinese vessels operating in the Indian Ocean, particularly those identified as dual-purpose civilian ships suspected of engaging in military activities.





Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi expressed concerns during a recent discussion at the Raisina Dialogue, stating that these vessels are not adhering to their declared purposes and have been involved in activities that are prohibited in the region. He emphasised that the Indian Navy is actively watching these ships and has communicated to them that their actions are unacceptable.





Admiral Tripathi highlighted the growing presence of Chinese vessels, including survey ships equipped with advanced technology capable of mapping the seabed, which could be strategically significant during military operations.





He pointed out that while these ships are ostensibly conducting research, their activities raise alarms about potential military applications, particularly in relation to submarine operations.





The Navy Chief's comments come amid increasing collaboration between China and Pakistan, particularly regarding maritime capabilities. India is aware of the security risks posed by this partnership and has taken steps to ensure its maritime interests are protected.





Admiral Tripathi noted that maintaining peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) requires collaborative efforts among nations, reiterating that no single navy can address all challenges alone.





In addition to monitoring Chinese activities, Admiral Samuel Paparo from the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command discussed broader regional security issues, including China's ambitions regarding Taiwan.





The discussions at the Raisina Dialogue underscored the importance of international cooperation in addressing maritime security challenges posed by China’s expanding naval presence and its strategic manoeuvres in the IOR.





Tribune Report







