



A significant maritime incident occurred off the northeastern coast of England when a Portuguese cargo ship, the Solong, collided with a US-flagged oil tanker, the Stena Immaculate, on Monday. The Solong was carrying sodium cyanide, a highly toxic chemical, while the Stena Immaculate was transporting jet fuel for the US military.





The collision resulted in a massive fire and multiple explosions on both vessels, prompting a dramatic rescue operation.





Thirty-six crew members from both ships were safely rescued, with one person hospitalised, while a search for a missing crew member from the Solong was unsuccessful and has been concluded.





The incident has raised concerns about potential environmental damage due to the leakage of jet fuel and toxic chemicals into the North Sea.





An investigation into the cause of the collision is underway, with UK authorities leading the inquiry. Humberside Police have arrested a 59-year-old man on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter in connection with the incident.





The circumstances surrounding the collision remain unclear, despite the presence of advanced safety mechanisms on both vessels.





The Solong, which departed from the Scottish port of Grang, was en route to Rotterdam when the collision occurred approximately 10 miles off the English coast.





The Stena Immaculate was anchored at the time of the incident, and crew members reported that the Solong appeared to come out of nowhere and struck the tanker at a significant speed.





The ongoing investigation aims to determine the exact cause of the collision and assess any long-term environmental impacts.





ANI







