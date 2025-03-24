



Chandrayaan-4, the upcoming lunar sample return mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), is set to launch in October 2027. This mission represents a significant advancement in India's space exploration efforts, building on the successes of previous missions like Chandrayaan-1, 2, and 3.





Unlike its predecessors, which primarily focused on orbital studies and soft landings, Chandrayaan-4 aims to collect lunar samples from the Moon's southern high latitudes and return them to Earth for detailed scientific analysis.





The mission is expected to return approximately 2 to 3 kilograms of lunar regolith, enhancing our understanding of the Moon's geology and history.





Chandrayaan-4 will consist of five modules: an Ascender Module (AM), a Descender Module (DM), a Re-entry Module (RM), a Transfer Module (TM), and a Propulsion Module (PM). The mission will involve two separate launches using Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM-3) rockets.





After the modules are launched and docked in Earth orbit, the DM will land on the Moon, where it will deploy the AM to collect surface samples using a robotic arm and drilling mechanism. These samples will be carefully sealed to prevent contamination before being transferred back to the RM for the return journey to Earth.





The total budget for Chandrayaan-4 is approximately ₹2,104 crores, reflecting India's commitment to advancing its capabilities in lunar science and technology.





The mission not only aims to demonstrate critical technologies necessary for future crewed lunar missions but also serves as a stepping stone towards India's goal of landing an astronaut on the Moon by 2040.





By fostering collaboration with Indian industries and academia, Chandrayaan-4 is expected to create employment opportunities and drive technological innovation within the country.





