



China has strongly condemned the United States for spreading misinformation and scapegoating it over the fentanyl issue, labelling these actions as "unjustified." Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian remarked that the U.S. is using the fentanyl crisis as a pretext to impose tariffs on Chinese imports, which China views as a form of pressure and blackmail.





Lin reiterated China's readiness for cooperation with the U.S. based on mutual respect and equality, urging the U.S. to respect facts and make informed decisions.





In a post on X, Lin stated, "The US is spreading all kinds of false information on the fentanyl issue, smearing and scapegoating China, and hiking tariffs on Chinese imports over fentanyl. Such moves are unjustified and will do no one good. China's position is clear-cut. We stand ready for practical cooperation with the US based on equality and mutual respect. We firmly oppose the US pressuring, threatening and blackmailing China under the pretext of the fentanyl issue. We urge the US to respect facts, bear in mind its own interest and make the right choice."





China has made significant strides in controlling fentanyl-related substances, as highlighted in the white paper titled "Controlling Fentanyl-Related Substances--China's Contribution." Lin Jian emphasized that China imposed full control over these substances starting May 1, 2019, becoming the first country to do so comprehensively. This move was part of a broader effort to address the global opioid crisis, particularly in response to U.S. concerns about the role of Chinese suppliers in the fentanyl trade.

China's approach includes several integrated measures aimed at reducing the production and distribution of fentanyl. These measures involve expanding the list of controlled substances to include all fentanyl-related compounds, thereby requiring special government permits for their production, sale, and export.

Additionally, China has bolstered regular supervision and inspection efforts, focusing on both domestic production facilities and international shipments. This includes tighter screening of outbound parcels and cooperation with international partners to monitor and interdict illicit drug trafficking.





In response to the U.S. tariffs, China has retaliated by imposing tariffs on various U.S. imports, including agricultural products and suspending permits for U.S. soybean exports.





China's approach is seen as targeted and restrained, aiming to pressure key industries while leaving room for negotiations to avoid further escalation. The ongoing trade tensions between the two nations are complicated by the fentanyl issue, with both sides accusing each other of not doing enough to address the crisis.





