



Russia has made a significant leap in military aviation by unveiling and successfully testing the Su-57M, an advanced variant of its fifth-generation stealth fighter, now equipped with artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted systems.





This development marks a historic milestone, as the Su-57M incorporates AI-driven pilot assistance, advanced stealth features, and a new generation of engines and radar systems, positioning it as a formidable competitor to Western platforms like the F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning-II.





During its recent test flight, veteran pilot Sergei Bogdan was in the cockpit, but the AI system autonomously managed critical aspects of flight control, navigation, and targeting. This integration of AI allows for rapid system initialization, streamlines pre-flight checks, and reduces pilot workload by automating complex decision-making processes.





As a result, the Su-57M can react faster in combat, adapt to dynamic threats, and improve survivability in high-risk scenarios. The aircraft’s wide airframe, upgraded Saturn AL-51 engines, and internal weapon bays enhance its stealth and aerodynamic performance, enabling supersonic cruise without afterburners—a key benchmark of true fifth-generation capability.





The AI in the Su-57M is not just a technological upgrade; it represents a shift in Russian aerospace doctrine toward greater autonomy and human-machine teaming. This approach is expected to become central to future air combat, allowing fighters to operate in networked swarms, respond to threats in real time, and execute complex missions with minimal human intervention.





For India, which operates over 270 Russian-origin Su-30MKI fighters—the backbone of its Air Force—this Russian breakthrough presents strategic opportunities. India’s long-standing defence ties with Russia and its reliance on the Sukhoi platform make it a natural candidate for future AI-enhanced aviation technologies. Upgrading the Indian Sukhoi fleet with AI-assisted systems could significantly enhance operational capability, reduce pilot fatigue, and ensure that India remains at the forefront of modern aerial warfare.





If India chooses to adopt such technologies, it could mark the beginning of a new era for the Indian Air Force, leveraging its defence partnership with Russia to incorporate AI-driven advancements. This would not only improve the survivability and effectiveness of its existing fleet but also prepare India for the increasingly automated and networked nature of future air combat.





Russia’s unveiling of the AI-assisted Su-57M is a landmark achievement in global military aviation, signalling both technological resilience and strategic intent. For India, this development opens new doors for collaboration, modernisation, and maintaining a technological edge in the evolving landscape of aerial warfare.





