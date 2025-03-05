



In a recent address to a joint session of Congress, President Donald Trump expressed gratitude towards Pakistan for its role in apprehending a key terrorist linked to the 2021 Kabul airport bombing.





In his address to a joint session of Congress, President Donald Trump reflected on the 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan, criticizing the Biden administration's handling of the operation as "disastrous and incompetent." He specifically referenced the Abbey Gate bombing at Kabul's airport, where 13 American service members were killed by ISIS terrorists. Trump described this event as "perhaps the most embarrassing moment in the history of our country," emphasizing that the issue was not the withdrawal itself but the manner in which it was executed.

During his speech, Trump announced that the U.S. had apprehended the top terrorist responsible for the Abbey Gate bombing. He expressed satisfaction that this individual is now en route to face American justice. Trump also extended gratitude to the government of Pakistan for their assistance in capturing the suspect, highlighting the significance of this development for the families of the fallen U.S. troops. The president emphasized that America is once again standing strong against radical Islamic terrorism, underscoring the nation's commitment to combating such threats.

The address was marked by significant partisan tensions, with several Democratic lawmakers protesting and some being escorted from the chamber. Despite these disruptions, Trump used the platform to outline his vision for America's future, including economic revitalisation and a tougher stance on immigration and foreign policy.



The suspect, Mohammad Sharifullah, is believed to have orchestrated the deadly attack at the Abbey Gate, which resulted in the deaths of 13 American service members and hundreds of Afghan civilians. Trump announced that Sharifullah is being extradited to the United States to face charges related to the bombing.





The arrest was facilitated by Pakistani authorities acting on intelligence provided by the CIA, marking a significant moment in U.S.-Pakistan cooperation on counterterrorism efforts.





The extradition process involved coordination between U.S. agencies, including the FBI, DOJ, and CIA, with FBI Director Kash Patel confirming the extradition as a crucial step towards justice for the fallen soldiers and their families.





This development highlights a renewed level of cooperation between the U.S. and Pakistan on counterterrorism issues, following a period of strained relations. The capture and extradition of Sharifullah signal Pakistan's willingness to engage with the Trump administration on intelligence and counterterrorism efforts.





