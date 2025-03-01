



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recently emphasised the pivotal role of science in India's economic prosperity. Speaking on National Science Day, he highlighted that whenever India excelled in science, its economy also flourished. Singh noted that at the time of India's independence, despite scientific advancements, economic growth was slow.





However, post-independence, science played a crucial role in transforming the agricultural sector through the Green Revolution, which led to India's self-sufficiency in food production. This transformation underscored the victory of science over hunger and marked a significant economic shift.





Singh also underscored the importance of scientific progress in modern times, citing examples such as improved weather forecasting, timely information for farmers, and enhanced communication systems. He emphasized the need for India to lead in transformative technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing, and Clean-tech to remain strong and secure.





The minister stressed that the New Education Policy, 2020, aims to transform scientific education by fostering creativity, critical thinking, and innovation. He urged students to harness existing infrastructure and take lead roles in these technological advancements, as they are crucial for the nation's safety and security.





Furthermore, Singh recalled India's historical contributions to science, including the heliocentric model of the solar system, the value of pi, and the decimal system, which were pioneered by Indian scholars like Aryabhatta and Bhaskaracharya.





He encouraged the youth to develop a scientific temper and contribute to India's leadership on the global stage. By embracing science and technology, India can overcome societal and economic challenges and build competence in various industries such as pharmaceuticals, textiles, and heavy equipment.





