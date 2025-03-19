



A top U.S. Space Force general recently revealed that Chinese satellites have been observed practicing "dogfighting" manoeuvres in low Earth orbit, indicating a significant advancement in their space capabilities.





During the McAleese Defence Programs Conference, Vice Chief of Space Operations General Michael Guetlein stated that commercial observation systems detected five different Chinese satellites executing coordinated movements, which he described as "dogfighting"—a term typically associated with aerial combat between fighter jets.





This exercise reportedly took place in 2024 and involved three Shiyan-24C experimental satellites along with two Shijian-6 spacecraft, which are believed to be engaged in signals intelligence missions.





Guetlein emphasised that these manoeuvres reflect China's growing proficiency in complex orbital operations, known as rendezvous and proximity operations (RPO). Such operations allow satellites not only to navigate around one another but also to conduct inspections, raising concerns about potential military applications.





The general's remarks highlight a broader trend of increasing capabilities among U.S. adversaries, particularly China and Russia, who are enhancing their military tactics in space.





The implications of these developments are significant for U.S. national security. Guetlein noted that the capability gap between the U.S. and its near-peer adversaries is narrowing, necessitating an urgent reassessment of U.S. space strategy to maintain superiority in this critical domain.





He pointed out that while satellite manoeuvres in close proximity have occurred before, the ability to coordinate multiple satellites simultaneously marks a new level of sophistication and poses a growing threat to U.S. interests in space.











