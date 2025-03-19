



A parliamentary panel, chaired by BJP MP Radha Mohan Das, has urged for the immediate completion of the Census.





In its report, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs highlighted significant downward revisions to the budgets for the Intelligence Bureau (IB), NATGRID, Central Police Organizations (CPOs), and Delhi Police. It recommended that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) engage with the Ministry of Finance to secure increased allocations in line with initial projections.





The committee also discussed progress in preparations for the Census and National Population Register (NPR), noting advancements in technological infrastructure, including geospatial databases and data management systems. It strongly recommended completing the Census as soon as possible and indicated that additional funds could be allocated during the Revised Estimates stage if necessary.





he report pointed out that current allocations for CAPFs are inadequate, with observed budget cuts impacting various units, including the CRPF, NSG, and BSF. The committee's recommendations aim to address these shortfalls to enhance operational capabilities.





This push for funding reflects a broader recognition of the evolving security landscape and the need for robust financial support to maintain operational readiness across India's defence and security sectors.





