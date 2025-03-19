



The Philippines is actively pursuing the procurement of additional missile systems and military platforms from India, as stated by General Romeo Saturnino Brawner Jr., the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.





This initiative reflects the country's commitment to strengthening its defence partnership with India amid rising tensions with China in the Indo-Pacific region.





In a recent interview, General Brawner expressed satisfaction with the existing BrahMos missile systems acquired from India, highlighting their strategic importance in enhancing the Philippines' maritime defence capabilities, particularly in the contested South China Sea.





The General noted that the Philippines is looking to expand its arsenal by acquiring more missile systems and platforms from India, emphasising ongoing military cooperation that has been fostered through years of exchanges and collaboration.





Military cooperation between India and the Philippines has been steadily advancing, with years of student exchanges laying the groundwork for broader collaboration. "We have had this relationship for several years," Gen Brawner said.





He mentioned that while they await further deliveries of components for the BrahMos systems, these missiles are already proving effective as a deterrent against potential threats in the region.





The Philippines intends to modernise its military hardware, which includes plans for additional BrahMos missiles and possibly submarines.





This development follows India's expectation to finalise a significant deal worth over $200 million for short-range Akash missiles with the Philippines in the upcoming fiscal year, marking a continuation of defence exports to Manila after a previous $375 million sale of BrahMos missiles in 2022.





The growing military ties between India and the Philippines are seen as a strategic counterbalance to China's expanding influence and military presence in Southeast Asia.





PTI







