



A DRDO laboratory, specifically the Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Allied Sciences (INMAS), is actively working to protect astronauts participating in India's Gaganyaan mission from the dangers of space radiation. This effort is part of a broader international push to enhance space radiation protection, which includes the use of advanced materials like hydrogels and novel shielding technologies.





The Gaganyaan mission aims to demonstrate India's capability to send humans to low-Earth orbit and return them safely.





As part of this initiative, INMAS hosted an international conference from February 27 to March 1, 2025, bringing together experts to address the challenges posed by space radiation and heavy ions. Key discussions at the conference focused on identifying biomarkers of radiation exposure, understanding chronic effects like carcinogenesis, and employing mathematical modelling to predict radiation outcomes.





The collaboration underscores the importance of interdisciplinary research involving radiobiologists, physicists, engineers, and medical researchers to develop robust biomedical countermeasures.





These innovative protective measures are crucial not only for the Gaganyaan mission but also for future long-term expeditions to Mars.





In addition to radiation protection, DRDO is also involved in other critical aspects of the Gaganyaan mission. For instance, DRDO has collaborated with ISRO on impact studies against space debris and has provided technologies for parachutes and emergency survival kits.





These collaborations highlight the comprehensive support DRDO is offering to ensure the success and safety of the Gaganyaan mission. The integration of advanced technologies and interdisciplinary research is paving the way for safer and more sustainable human space exploration.





Agencies







