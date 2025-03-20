



Shirley Botchwey, the Commonwealth Secretary General-Elect, is set to visit New Delhi, India, from March 20 to 21, 2025.





This visit comes ahead of her official assumption of office as the 7th Secretary General of the Commonwealth on April 1, 2025.





During her stay, she is scheduled to meet with India's External Affairs Minister (EAM) to discuss various matters pertinent to the Commonwealth and its member nations.





Additionally, Botchwey will engage with relevant stakeholders to foster dialogue and collaboration within the Commonwealth framework.





Her appointment and upcoming visit highlight her commitment to addressing key issues faced by member countries, particularly in areas such as governance, economic development, and climate resilience.





ANI







