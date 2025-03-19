



Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has recently praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's diplomatic approach to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, acknowledging that his earlier criticism of India's neutral stance was misguided.





Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue, Shashi Tharoor said, "PM Modi has taken a consistent position that the solution to this conflict has to come through diplomacy. In fact, you may remember his statement in Samarkand in front of President Putin, where he said this is not an era of war and that solutions have been found peacefully. We do seem to be at the beginning of a peace process of some sort."





He reiterated that Modi's ability to maintain cordial relations with both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin exemplifies a successful diplomatic strategy, allowing India to act as a mediator in the ongoing conflict.





Tharoor also highlighted the complexity of the peace process, stressing that it involves more than just two leaders talking. He emphasized the need for all parties, including Ukraine, to be involved in the negotiations.





"We know that President Trump and President Putin have spoken. We don't know what the outcome is. A peace process is a more complicated issue than just two leaders talking. There would need to be, first of all, the parties have to be involved. The Ukrainians will have to have a seat at the table. The European Union and the European countries in the neighbourhood, which have been very actively involved in the conflict, will demand and legitimately expect a seat at the table. There may be countries that will be invited to come in from outside to help maintain peace. That becomes the issue," said the Congress leader.





Tharoor highlighted the importance of peace, stating that "peace cannot be found on the battlefield" and must come through negotiation. He noted that while some discussions have begun, it is still too early to determine whether they will lead to a lasting peace settlement.





His remarks reflect a significant shift in his perspective, as he now recognizes the effectiveness of India's balanced foreign policy, which has positioned the country as a key player in global diplomacy.





The BJP has seized upon Tharoor's admission, suggesting that it leaves other Congress leaders, particularly Rahul Gandhi, in a difficult position.





BJP leaders have welcomed Tharoor's acknowledgment of Modi's diplomatic efforts, hoping it signals a broader recognition within the Congress party of the government's foreign policy successes.





ANI







