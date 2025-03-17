Video grab from India Today of deadly explosion BLA army triggered against Pak army convoy







On Sunday, a significant attack was carried out by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) on a Pakistani military convoy travelling from Quetta to Taftan.

The BLA claimed responsibility for the attack, alleging that 90 Pakistani soldiers were killed in the incident. However, official Pakistani sources reported a much lower casualty count, with at least seven military personnel confirmed dead and 21 injured.

The attack involved a Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED), possibly a suicide bombing, and rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) near Rakhshan Mill on the RCD Highway in Noshki, Balochistan.

One of the buses in the convoy was completely destroyed in the explosion.

The BLA's Majeed Brigade, a Fidayee unit, was credited with executing the attack. They stated that after the initial blast, another unit surrounded and eliminated all personnel on board another bus, leading to the claimed high casualty count.





The attack also severely damaged another nearby bus. The deceased and injured were immediately transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention. The convoy, consisting of seven buses, was headed to Taftan near the Iranian border when the incident occurred.





Sarfraz Bugti, the Chief Minister of Balochistan, condemned the attack. Although no group initially claimed responsibility, suspicion fell on the outlawed Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), which has been involved in recent high-profile attacks in the region.





However, the BLA later claimed responsibility for the attack, stating that its Majeed Brigade conducted a vehicle-borne suicide bombing on the convoy. They also claimed to have surrounded another bus and eliminated all personnel on board, though these claims could not be independently verified.





This attack is part of a series of escalations by the BLA, which recently hijacked a train carrying about 400 passengers. The militants killed nearly 30 hostages before security forces intervened, killing all 33 attackers.





Balochistan, Pakistan's largest and least populated province, is rich in oil and mineral resources. The region has seen ongoing tensions due to allegations of discrimination against ethnic Baloch residents by the central government, which Islamabad denies. The BLA has been demanding independence from Pakistan, contributing to the volatile security situation in the area.





Agencies







