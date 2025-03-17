



In a recent attack in the Noshki district of Balochistan, Pakistan, three Frontier Corps (FC) personnel and two civilians were killed, while at least 30 paramilitary soldiers were injured. The attack, which occurred on a highway, was carried out by suspected Baloch rebels and involved a suicide bomber ramming an explosive-laden vehicle into the FC convoy on the Noshki-Dalbandin National Highway.





The banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attack, which follows their hijacking of the Jaffar Express train last week.





After the initial blast, additional terrorists opened fire on the FC personnel, leading to a retaliatory response that resulted in the deaths of two more terrorists.





A police official said evidence from the site of the attack suggested that a suicide attacker rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the FC convoy on the Noshki-Dalbandin National Highway.

Three terrorists were killed after the suicide bomber first rammed his motorcycle into the FC convoy. "After the blast, some other terrorists opened fire on the FC personnel but in the retaliatory firing, two of them were killed. Two civilians and three soldiers also died," the police official said.

The incident has been condemned by high-ranking officials, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, who expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and vowed to continue efforts against terrorism.

The BLA has been active in targeting security personnel and infrastructure in Balochistan, often citing demands for independence and greater control over regional resources.





This attack underscores the escalating violence in the region, which has seen significant unrest in recent years. The attack highlights the ongoing security challenges in Balochistan, a region known for its long-running insurgency against Pakistani forces.





In a separate but related incident, the BLA also claimed responsibility for another attack on a Pakistani military convoy, alleging that 90 military personnel were killed, though official sources reported fewer casualties.





These attacks reflect the complex security landscape in Balochistan, where rebel groups frequently target military and civilian targets.





PTI











