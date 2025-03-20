



The Defence Ministry of India has initiated significant reforms to expedite the acquisition of weapons and military equipment, aiming to reduce the average procurement timeline from the current 96 weeks (two years) to just 24 weeks (six months).





This move, approved by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, seeks to address longstanding delays caused by bureaucratic inefficiencies.





The reforms include streamlining the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP), a complex 657-page manual last revised in 2020, which governs procurement processes. The ministry plans to enforce strict timelines for key stages such as Request for Proposals (RFP), Field Evaluation Trials, and Contract Negotiation Committees (CNC). For example, trials will now leverage simulated conditions to expedite testing, and contract negotiations will be completed within six months.





The reforms are part of broader efforts under the "Year of Reforms" initiative declared for 2025, which aims to modernise India’s armed forces into a technologically advanced and combat-ready force.





Key measures include fostering jointness through Integrated Theatre Commands, prioritizing emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and robotics, and promoting public-private partnerships to enhance defence production. The government also seeks to position India as a global defence exporter by encouraging research collaborations between domestic industries and foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).





Additionally, a new committee led by senior officials has been formed to engage with stakeholders across public and private sectors to implement these changes effectively.





The reforms are expected to not only accelerate acquisitions but also optimize resource utilization in light of a defence budget allocation of ₹6.81 lakh crore for FY 2025-26, with ₹1.49 lakh crore earmarked for capital acquisitions. These initiatives reflect a strategic push towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing while addressing critical gaps in operational readiness.





HT Report







