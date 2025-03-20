

Wipro, T ech Mahindra, and L&T Technology Services have recently announced strategic partnerships with Nvidia to develop advanced AI solutions across various sectors. These collaborations were unveiled during Nvidia's annual GPU Technology Conference (GTC) held in California from March 17-21, 2025.





Tech Mahindra has introduced an innovative AI-powered pharmacovigilance solution aimed at enhancing drug safety management. This system utilizes Nvidia's AI software to automate critical processes, significantly improving speed and efficiency while reducing human error. By integrating tools such as NeMo and NIM micro-services, the solution can streamline case intake and data transformation, resulting in a 40% reduction in turnaround times and a 30% increase in data accuracy.





Wipro's partnership focuses on its Agentic AI services, designed to empower nations to leverage their infrastructure and workforce for tailored AI capabilities. This initiative combines Wipro’s WeGA Studio with Nvidia's AI Enterprise software to create an ecosystem that supports applications in banking, healthcare, and public services. The solution also includes pre-built AI accelerators, facilitating rapid deployment of high-performance models while addressing data privacy and security concerns.





L&T Technology Services has launched TrackEi, an AI-based railway track inspection system that operates on Nvidia’s Jetson platform. This solution enhances rail safety through real-time defect detection and predictive maintenance, automating inspections at speeds exceeding 60 miles per hour. TrackEi aims to address the limitations of traditional inspection methods by utilizing high-resolution cameras and laser profiling to identify critical structural issues.





Through these partnerships, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, and L&T Technology Services are positioning themselves as leaders in AI-driven innovation, harnessing Nvidia’s expertise to deliver transformative solutions that enhance efficiency and safety across various industries.





PTI







