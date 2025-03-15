



A defence panel has recommended that the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), public sector undertakings (PSUs), and the private sector collaborate to enhance the Indian Air Force's (IAF) capabilities and achieve the goal of "Atmanirbharta" or self-reliance.





This recommendation is part of a broader strategy to address the IAF's current challenges, including a significant shortage in fighter jet squadrons. The IAF currently operates 31 fighter jet squadrons, the lowest number since 1965, and there is a pressing need to increase this capacity to meet modernization requirements.





The empowered committee, formed under the direction of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, emphasizes the importance of private sector involvement in complementing the efforts of DPSUs and DRDO. This collaboration is seen as crucial for accelerating aircraft production rates and meeting the IAF's annual requirement of inducting 35 to 40 fighter jets.





The committee's report outlines key thrust areas and recommends implementation strategies for short, medium, and long-term capability enhancement goals. The Defence Minister has directed that these recommendations be implemented in a time-bound manner.





Furthermore, the development of India's fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) is also expected to involve significant private sector participation. Models under consideration include joint ventures between Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and private firms, as well as partnerships for design and development.





The TATA Group, with its experience in aircraft integration, is among the potential private sector partners. This collaborative approach is aimed at leveraging the strengths of both public and private sectors to enhance India's aerospace capabilities and achieve self-reliance in defence production.



