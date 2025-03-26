



The Defence Materials and Stores Research and Development Establishment (DMSRDE) in Kanpur has developed innovative anti-mine boots designed to protect soldiers from the dangers of landmine explosions and sharp spikes hidden in the terrain. This advancement comes after three years of dedicated research aimed at enhancing soldier safety during operations in conflict zones.





These boots are engineered to withstand the impact of landmine explosions weighing up to 125 kilograms, which generate extreme pressure—approximately 42,000 kilograms per square centimetre. Remarkably, the boots are capable of mitigating this pressure by up to 160 times, significantly reducing the risk of injury to soldiers in the event of an explosion.





In addition to their protective capabilities against blasts, these boots also offer defence against sharp objects and venomous insects that may be encountered in dense jungle environments, particularly in areas affected by insurgency. Weighing only one kilogram, the boots utilize a lightweight combination of ceramic porous materials and a hybrid pyramid structure, ensuring that soldiers do not experience fatigue while wearing them.





The DMSRDE has conducted extensive testing of these boots in collaboration with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), confirming their effectiveness in real-world scenarios. This development marks a significant step forward in ensuring the safety and operational efficiency of Indian soldiers on the ground.





