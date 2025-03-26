



The recent display of military might by the Pakistan Army during the Pakistan Day parade on March 23 contrasts sharply with the internal turmoil and division reported within its ranks.





Despite the show of unity, the army faces unprecedented challenges, including daily attacks and a growing resentment among lower ranks, leading to calls for the resignation of the Army Chief.





This situation is exacerbated by the army's brutal counter-terrorism operations, which have indiscriminately targeted civilians, including women and children, further alienating the populace and damaging the army's cohesion.





Recent incidents, such as the hijacking of the Jaffar Express and a series of attacks in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, have highlighted the army's deteriorating grip on security.





Reports indicate that 2024 has already seen a record number of terror attacks, with 179 incidents resulting in 255 casualties by early March.





In response to these threats, the army has resorted to violent measures against civilians, igniting protests in regions like Balochistan, where figures such as Mehrang Baloch have emerged as symbols of resistance against military oppression.





The Pakistan Army's strategy appears ineffective; it lacks a coherent counter-terrorism approach and has historically engaged in heavy-handed tactics against its own citizens.





This has led to significant civilian displacement and destruction, particularly in areas like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The erosion of trust between the army and local populations is evident, as soldiers are trained to fight honourable battles against recognized enemies rather than their own people.





Moreover, governance issues compound these military failures. Projects like the Gwadar deep-sea port remain stalled due to inadequate infrastructure and resources, despite international support from countries like China.





The military's overarching control over governance in Balochistan has not translated into effective management or stability.





The current state of the Pakistan Army marks a stark departure from its past reputation for professionalism and discipline. It is now perceived as an oppressive force rather than a protector.





As international attention grows regarding the situation in Balochistan, with activists gaining recognition on global platforms, there is a palpable sense that the army's leadership may face reckoning for its actions.





The irony lies in how the army's own strategies have contributed to its declining status and internal dissent, suggesting that it may indeed be facing a moment of reckoning.





