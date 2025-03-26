



Japan has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening security ties with India and South Korea in the Indo-Pacific region.





This announcement follows comments from General Romeo S. Brawner, the military chief of the Philippines, who indicated that a U.S.-backed security group, known as the Squad, is seeking to include both nations to counter China's growing influence.





In a statement released by Japan's Ministry of Defence, the country expressed support for developing a multi-layered network of alliances but did not confirm any specific plans regarding the expansion of the Squad group, which currently includes Australia, Japan, the Philippines, and the United States.





The Ministry emphasised the importance of building organic networks among allies and like-minded countries to enhance regional deterrence, particularly as Japan navigates what it describes as its most complex security environment since World War II.





The Ministry further articulated that close cooperation with regional partners—including Australia, the Philippines, South Korea, and India—is crucial for achieving a "Free and Open Indo-Pacific," with the Japan-U.S. alliance remaining central to this strategy.





General Brawner's remarks about expanding the Squad come amid escalating tensions between Manila and Beijing over territorial disputes in the South China Sea.





While India's defence ministry and South Korea's embassy in India have not responded to requests for comments on this matter, Christopher Elms, a spokesperson for the U.S. Embassy in India, reiterated that the United States will continue to collaborate with its partners to foster a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.





Reuters







