Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi has emphasized the need for the Indian Army to transition from a process-driven approach to an outcome-driven one, focusing on measures of effectiveness rather than performance. Speaking at the valedictory ceremony of the Higher Defence Management Course (HDMC-20) at the College of Defence Management (CDM) in Secunderabad, he outlined a comprehensive vision for transforming the armed forces into a future-ready, technologically advanced, adaptive, and self-reliant combat force capable of addressing complex challenges.





General Dwivedi highlighted five key pillars of transformation: technology absorption, structural changes, human resource development, and enhanced cohesion among the three services. He stressed that the armed forces must be mobile, agile, and technologically competent to effectively contribute to all aspects of national security. This transformation aligns with India's broader vision of "Viksit Bharat" by 2047 through self-reliance (Atmanirbharta).





The HDMC program aims to equip senior military officers with strategic foresight and decision-making skills essential for higher defense management roles. Addressing the graduating officers, General Dwivedi urged them to adopt adaptability, imagination, and principles of truth, trust, and transparency to navigate future challenges effectively. He also emphasized the importance of jointness and synergy among the three services to counter evolving threats.





This event marked the successful completion of the HDMC by 167 officers from the Indian Armed Forces, including 14 from friendly foreign nations. The course is instrumental in preparing leaders for critical command and staff roles in defence policy-making.





The Week Report







