



India is actively developing three types of indigenous Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) as part of its nuclear energy expansion and decarbonization strategy, with an emphasis on supporting energy-intensive industries and hydrogen production.





The three distinct SMR designs are:





The 200 MW Bharat Small Modular Reactor (BSMR-200), which is a scaled-down pressurized heavy water reactor (PHWR) that will use slightly enriched uranium fuel. It builds on India’s extensive domestic expertise in manufacturing PHWRs.

The lead unit is planned to be installed on a Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) site, with subsequent units deployed at captive industrial plants or retiring thermal power plant sites. This reactor is designed for captive power generation in sectors like steel, aluminium, and cement, as well as electricity supply to remote locations. It features passive safety systems and engineered safety mechanisms to ensure nuclear safety during accidents. The overall cost for the lead unit is estimated at about ₹5,750 crore (around USD 665 million). The construction timeline is expected to be 60 to 72 months after project sanctions.









A 55 MW Small Modular Reactor (SMR) variant is also under development, targeted for deployment especially in remote or isolated areas without grid connectivity. The first two lead units are planned at a DAE site with commissioning targeted for around 2033. This SMR shares many design principles with the larger BSMR and is also aimed at providing localized power solutions.

The 5 MWth High Temperature Gas Cooled Reactor (HTGR) is intended specifically for hydrogen production. It will be coupled with thermochemical hydrogen production processes such as the Copper-Chloride (Cu-Cl) and Iodine-Sulphur (I-S) cycles, which have been developed and demonstrated by the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC). This reactor is designed to support decarbonization efforts by supplying hydrogen for transport and industrial needs. The technology for this reactor type and associated hydrogen production processes are largely indigenous, and Indian industry has the capability to manufacture most of the equipment with technological support from DAE.





All three SMR types have received in-principle approval for construction, and demonstration reactors are expected to be built within 60 to 72 months following receipt of administrative sanction. The projects are planned to be implemented in collaboration between DAE and the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL). The initiative aligns with India’s broader goal to substantially expand its nuclear power capacity—which currently stands at about 8,880 MW—and increase it to over 22,480 MW as new reactors come online, supporting clean energy transitions and industrial power needs.





These SMRs are designed with flexibility in mind: they can operate as captive power plants for industrial sites, repurpose brownfield sites of retiring fossil fuel-based plants, and enable hydrogen production to support decarbonization of transport and other sectors.





India's SMR program represents a significant step toward indigenous development of advanced nuclear reactors tailored for both power generation and hydrogen production, highlighting the country’s growing capabilities in nuclear technology and its commitment to sustainable energy solutions.





