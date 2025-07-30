



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the Lok Sabha on July 29, 2025, delivered a comprehensive and assertive statement regarding Operation Sindoor, India's military campaign against Pakistan that was launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025.





Modi reaffirmed that the Operation Sindoor was still ongoing and that it had received overwhelming global support, with only three countries backing Pakistan out of the 193 United Nations member states.





He strongly denied any pressure from world leaders to halt the military operation, directly rejecting opposition claims that the ceasefire announcement was influenced by external forces such as the United States.





Modi disclosed that on the night of May 9, 2025, US Vice President JD Vance attempted to reach him multiple times to warn that Pakistan was planning a major attack.





Modi conveyed to Vance that if Pakistan attacked, India would respond decisively and with greater force, famously stating "Hum Goli Ka Jawab Gole Se Denge" (we will answer bullets with cannonballs).





Following this, on May 10, India launched a robust counter-attack that significantly degraded Pakistan's military capabilities. Modi characterised India's military response as strong, measured, and justified in defending the nation.





Importantly, Modi revealed that Pakistan itself pleaded for a ceasefire during the operation, with the Pakistani Director General of Military Operations reportedly asking the Indian DGMO to stop the attacks, stating, "Bahut maara, ab zyada maar jhelne ki takat nahi hai" ("Don't hit us anymore, we can't bear any more losses").





Modi framed this as a sign that Pakistan had suffered heavy losses and was compelled to seek an end to hostilities.





In response to Opposition criticism, especially from Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, who questioned why India accepted a ceasefire and why former US President Donald Trump claimed he mediated the ceasefire, Modi firmly denied any ceasefire mediation by Trump or any other world leader.





He accused the Opposition of echoing Pakistani disinformation and politicising the military operation for political gain rather than supporting the armed forces. Modi emphasised that India's position and response during the operation reflected the "stand of Bharat" and called the operation a "Vijayotsav" (victory celebration).





Modi also highlighted the technological strengths demonstrated during Operation Sindoor, with India's defence systems successfully shooting down over 1,000 drones and missiles launched by Pakistan mid-air, underscoring the nation's advanced military capabilities in a new era of technology-driven conflict.





Throughout his 102-minute speech, Modi made clear that Operation Sindoor was not merely a concluded strike but an ongoing campaign against terrorism emanating from Pakistan, signalling India's readiness to respond forcefully to any future threats.





He stated unequivocally, "Operation Sindoor is still on," indicating a sustained strategic posture.





PM Modi positioned Operation Sindoor as a justified, internationally supported, and resolute military response to terrorism, underscoring Pakistan's plea for a ceasefire as a sign of its defeat, and firmly denying any external pressure or mediation behind India's actions.





He criticised the Opposition for undermining the operation with political rhetoric, stressing national unity and the armed forces' valour in defending India. This speech aimed to solidify the government's narrative of strength and sovereignty in the face of cross-border terrorism and internal political debate.





Based On A PTI Report







