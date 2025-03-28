



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is set to deploy its indigenous D4 (Drone Detect, Deter, Destroy) system to safeguard urban areas and vital installations against rogue drones. This advanced counter-drone solution is designed to detect, track, and neutralize unmanned aerial threats with precision.





The system uses multi-sensor technology, including radar, radio-frequency (RF) detectors, and electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) sensors, to identify drones up to 4 km away. It employs AI-powered threat classification for accurate identification.





Instant jamming of micro drones' communication signals using RF/GNSS jammers. Laser-based mechanisms capable of destroying drones within a range of 150 meters to 3 km.





The D4 system can function in cluttered environments and adapt to different terrains and operational scenarios. It is equipped with facial and payload recognition for identifying hostile targets and includes portable variants for VIP protection.





About DRDO's D4 Anti-Drone System





D4 is cost effective\portable and has a proven track record in providing highly effective capability in terms of detection, deterrence, and destruction of incoming drone threats. The system has been used by multiple security agencies across the country in various scenarios. With an increased and ever evolving drone challenges, top sources in DRDO confirm that the scientists are currently working on an advanced version of D4 with many technological upgrades, as per data provided by defence analyst Anantha Krishnan M.

D4 MK-1A might be able to take down unfriendly larger platforms. New technologies include panel based non-rotating array radars, AI/ML-based target identification and classification algorithms, wider spectrum coverage for passive detection and jamming and protocol analyser-based drone locators.

The idea is to develop a comprehensive solution with portable, scalable, modular, compact and lightweight architecture. Performance improvement too is planned in all the sensor and neutralisation systems. So far, 25 D4 systems have been ordered by various users, including the 3 Services.

Delivery and field deployment is completed for Indian Navy and Indian Air Force. The delivery of Indian Army systems is under progress. System evaluation by agencies under MHA have been completed and DRDO is hopeful of bagging orders orders shortly.

What makes this project unique is only 15 scientists and 15 technical staff, selected from a highly-dedicated team drawn from 4 DRDO labs at Bangalore, Hyderabad and Dehradun are piloting this project since 2020.

The system is realised with participation of large number of Indian industries. The breakthrough technology from DRDO has been transferred to multiple industries, both private and PSUs. Multiple quantity of systems has been produced and delivered by Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) for 3 Services, thereby creating a healthy ecosystem.

The entire system is realised in the country with indigenous content close to 80%. More than 50 Indian industries/MSMEs and PSUs have contributed for the successful development of this system. In addition to BEL, 5 industries have been identified for ToT of D4 system to meet future production requirements.

Conclusion





Already deployed at strategic locations like ammunition dumps, airbases, communication hubs, and border outposts to counter cross-border trafficking and reconnaissance drones. The Indian Army has introduced similar systems along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, capable of detecting drones up to 8 km away.





Future urban deployments will integrate advanced features such as 5G jamming modules and enhanced AI capabilities for better performance in civilian areas.





The D4 system represents a major step in India's self-reliance in defence technology under the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiative. With its ability to detect and neutralize aerial threats swiftly, it enhances national security against modern drone-based warfare and terrorism.





