



The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested M K Faizy, the national president of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).





The arrest took place on Monday night at Delhi's international airport. This move comes amid allegations of links between the SDPI and the Popular Front of India (PFI), which was banned by the Union government a few years ago.





However, the SDPI has consistently denied any affiliation with the PFI, asserting its independence.





In February 2024, ED officials had raided Faizy's residence in Palakkad as part of a nationwide crackdown on suspected targets, though he was not present at the time.





The arrest of Faizy has sparked controversy, with further details of the case still emerging. The SDPI was founded in 2009 and has faced scrutiny due to its perceived connections to the PFI, despite its claims of being an independent outfit.





The implications of this high-profile arrest are being closely watched, as it may have significant repercussions on the political landscape.





Agencies







