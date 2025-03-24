Terrorist Hideout Busted In Jammu And Kashmir's Poonch; Huge Arms Cache Seized
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district successfully uncovered a significant terrorist hideout on Sunday, March 23, 2025. This operation, conducted by the Rashtriya Rifles and the Special Operations Group of local police, took place in a remote forest area known as Sarabara, near Sangla Top.
During the extensive search, officials recovered a large cache of arms and explosives, which included:
Three AK assault rifles23 magazines922 rounds of ammunitionSeven grenadesFour Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs)One watch-type timer mechanism19 detonatorsThree meters of cortexOne four-inch cylinderOne combat dressA 10-centimetre safety fuse200 grams of heroin
The IEDs, grenades, detonators, timer device, cortex, and safety fuse were subsequently destroyed on-site by bomb disposal experts.
Notably, no arrests were made during this operation, highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by security forces in the region as they combat terrorism and maintain safety.
In a separate incident on the same day, a large cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered in Doda district during another search operation led by security forces.
PTI
No comments:
Post a Comment