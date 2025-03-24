



Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district successfully uncovered a significant terrorist hideout on Sunday, March 23, 2025. This operation, conducted by the Rashtriya Rifles and the Special Operations Group of local police, took place in a remote forest area known as Sarabara, near Sangla Top.





During the extensive search, officials recovered a large cache of arms and explosives, which included:





Three AK assault rifles 23 magazines 922 rounds of ammunition Seven grenades Four Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) One watch-type timer mechanism 19 detonators Three meters of cortex One four-inch cylinder One combat dress A 10-centimetre safety fuse 200 grams of heroin





The IEDs, grenades, detonators, timer device, cortex, and safety fuse were subsequently destroyed on-site by bomb disposal experts.





Notably, no arrests were made during this operation, highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by security forces in the region as they combat terrorism and maintain safety.





In a separate incident on the same day, a large cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered in Doda district during another search operation led by security forces.





PTI







