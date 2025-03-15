



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently expressed gratitude to his Australian counterpart, Senator Penny Wong, for her warm Holi wishes.





Wong not only extended greetings to those celebrating Holi worldwide but also shared an old photograph of herself with Jaishankar. In her message on X, Wong wished Jaishankar and all Holi celebrants in India, Australia, and globally a joyous festival, hoping it would bring happiness to all.





Jaishankar reciprocated by wishing everyone a happy Holi, hoping the festival would fill lives with happiness, joy, and harmony. Australia's High Commissioner and Deputy High Commissioner to India, Nick McCaffrey, also joined in the celebrations, wishing Indians a colourful and happy Holi. The Australian Deputy High Commissioner participated in festivities at the High Commission, describing it as "a riot of fun, and colours, with some great food thrown in."





Additionally, the deaf cricket team from Australia engaged in Holi celebrations with the Suniye NGO, enjoying traditional Holi treats like gujiya and dahi vadas. This cross-cultural exchange highlighted the global appeal of Holi, which celebrates unity, love, and the triumph of good over evil.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his Holi wishes, emphasizing the festival's role in infusing new energy and deepening unity among the people. Overall, Holi 2025 saw widespread celebrations and goodwill messages exchanged between India and other countries, including Australia.





ANI







