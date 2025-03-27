



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated on March 26, 2025, that the relationship between India and China has improved since October 2024. He emphasised that both nations are actively working to address the issues that arose from the tensions of 2020, particularly following the border standoff in eastern Ladakh.





Jaishankar highlighted that efforts are being made to rebuild bilateral ties and undo some of the damage caused by past actions, specifically referencing military responses and disregard for agreements during the 2020 incidents.





During a discussion with Kyung-wha Kang of the Asia Society, Jaishankar reflected on the historical context of India-China relations, noting that after the 1962 war, it took years for diplomatic relations to normalize.





He expressed hope that through dialogue and negotiation, the two countries could manage their differences without conflict. He stated, "Differences should not become disputes and competition should not become conflict," underscoring a pragmatic approach to future interactions.





The minister also mentioned recent agreements made in October 2024 regarding patrolling arrangements in sensitive areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which were part of broader efforts to stabilize relations after a prolonged period of tension.





He indicated that ongoing diplomatic engagements have been crucial in moving towards a more stable relationship, with both sides committed to addressing priority areas of concern collaboratively.





Jaishankar acknowledged that while there will still be challenges in the India-China relationship, there are constructive ways to address these issues moving forward. He noted that recent high-level meetings have provided strategic guidance for further development of ties and highlighted the importance of maintaining peace at the border as essential for overall bilateral relations.





