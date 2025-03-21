



The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) of India has recently approved a significant military upgrade package worth over ₹54,000 crore, aimed at enhancing the operational capabilities of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. This decision was made on March 20, 2025, under the leadership of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.





A major component of this acquisition involves upgrading the T-90 tanks used by the Indian Army. The DAC has approved the procurement of more powerful 1,350 HP engines to replace the existing 1,000 HP engines. This enhancement is expected to significantly improve the tanks' mobility, especially in challenging high-altitude terrains, by increasing their power-to-weight ratio.





In conjunction with these acquisitions, the DAC has introduced reforms aimed at expediting the procurement process. The average timeline for capital acquisitions is set to be reduced from 96 weeks to just 24 weeks. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to streamline defence procurement and eliminate bureaucratic delays that have historically hindered timely upgrades and acquisitions.





This comprehensive upgrade package reflects India's commitment to modernizing its defence capabilities in response to evolving security challenges. The enhancements to the T-90 tanks, naval torpedoes, and aerial surveillance systems are expected to significantly strengthen India's military readiness and operational effectiveness across various domains.





Agencies







